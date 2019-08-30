Alabama city's mayor arrested on harassment charge

GORDON, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of an Alabama city is out of jail following her arrest on a harassment charge.

WSFA-TV reports Gordon Mayor Shana Ray was jailed Aug. 21. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the incident may have started over a dispute about a water bill payment. The person who filed the complaint claims Ray came to their home and yelled obscenities over the bill.

The complaint was filed Monday and a warrant was issued for Ray's arrest. Ray surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Her attorney, David Harrison, declined to give specifics about the charge but says his client is looking forward to fighting this. He says she was charged in relation to her duties as mayor and they expect to be exonerated.

