9-year-old drowns in North Carolina retention pond

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 9-year-old has died after drowning in a retention pond near his home.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday on Facebook that Jaylen Suggs went under water and didn't come back to the surface over the weekend.

Emergency officials responded to the possible drowning and pulled the boy out of the water. Investigators say he was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

News outlets report officers are investigating the death and the department's Criminal Investigations Division went to the pond.