6 in custody after string of armed robberies

Police officers make arrests after stopping a car Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Nolensville, Tenn. Six people have been taken into custody in connection with a series of armed robberies in Brentwood and Nolensville.

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Six people have been taken into custody in connection with a series of armed robberies in the Nashville suburbs of Brentwood and Nolensville.

Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Thomas Walsh said in an email that the original incident was reported on Sept. 6 in Brentwood. Two victims working on landscaping at a residence were approached from behind at about 1:20 p.m. One of the robbers was armed with a gun. They stole the victims' cellphones and money and fled in a red sedan.

Nolensville had similar incidents reported earlier this week with similar descriptions of the suspects. Nolensville police stopped a vehicle on Thursday morning, taking six suspects into custody.

The robberies are still under investigation, and no criminal charges had been filed as of late Thursday afternoon.