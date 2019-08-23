4 wounded in shooting at LA Skid Row park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a woman who opened fire at a Skid Row park, wounding four people.

The LAPD says the shooting occurred shortly after noon Thursday in San Julian Park.

Police say it appears the woman got into an argument with someone in the park and opened fire.

Two men and two women were struck. The person in the park who was targeted received a leg wound. A social worker and a security guard were shot in the arm.

The wounds are all considered non-life threatening.

Police say the shooter and her companion fled in a white SUV.