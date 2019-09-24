4 more killed, 2 wounded in violence-wracked St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say shootings left four people dead and two others wounded in a three-hour span in the St. Louis area as violence continues to wrack the city.

KSDK-TV reports that the first of Monday's shootings happened around 7:50 p.m. and left two men dead.

Police say two people were wounded around an hour later. Then, at 9:50 p.m. a man was fatally shot at a gas station. And at 10:50 p.m., a woman was found dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced that he was sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis to fight the violence. St. Louis has long had one of the nation's highest murder rates and is on pace to top last year's total of 186.

