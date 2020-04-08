4 SWAT officers involved in fatal shooting are identified

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prosecutor on Wednesday identified four police officers who fired their guns in the killing of an alleged parole violator when he came out of his mother's house to end a standoff.

Jose Soto, 27, was shot to death in Manchester on April 2 during what officials called a confrontation outside the home.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky, who is investigating whether the shooting was justified, released the names of the four officers who opened fire: Sgt. Shawn Krom and Officer David Williams of Manchester police, Wethersfield Officer Shane Murphy and Enfield Officer Matthew Alexander.

The four officers are members of a regional SWAT team.

While none of the officers was wearing a body camera, Gedansky said cruiser dashboard cameras may have recorded the shooting and video will be released as soon as possible.

The standoff began when the Department of Correction’s parole fugitive unit went to question Soto’s relatives at the home and discovered he was there, Manchester police said. Soto, who was wanted for violating his parole on a robbery conviction, threatened to start shooting before the standoff, police said.

The SWAT team responded and the four officers shot Soto when he came outside after agreeing to end the standoff, officials said.