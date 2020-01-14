3rd-degree murder conviction in Christmas Day hotel slaying

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in a hotel on Christmas Day in 2018.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that jurors deliberated for several hours Monday before convicting 28-year-old Dominique Jones in the death of 25-year-old Tre Montel McCargo.

Jones took the stand Friday and alleged that the stabbing at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown was in self-defense and followed years of abuse. She said after an argument turned physical, she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed McCargo in the neck but wasn't trying to kill him.

Fayette County prosecutors said Jones believed McCargo was cheating on her after she looked at his cellphone while he slept on Christmas Day. A prosecutor cited what she called the defendant's changing account of events as well as the testimony of a child who said McCargo was stabbed while on the ground in a defensive position.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.