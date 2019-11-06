3 arrested after crashes linked to auto theft ring

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say three men linked to a Rhode Island-based auto theft ring have been arrested after crashing vehicles while fleeing authorities.

Officials say the arrests on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning occurred as troopers and local officers were investigating a series of thefts of cars, tires and rims in several communities south of Boston.

Authorities say two vehicles crashed in Sharon, Massachusetts, after suspects fled approaching officers. Police say the officers did not pursue them.

A third vehicle that fled in Sharon crashed on Interstate 95 in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. Police are still searching for the driver.

Police arrested three men in their 20s from Providence, Rhode Island — Kemoni Mitchell, Joshua Tangui and Marcos Torres. It's not clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.