3 accused in 2016 of Mandarin school teacher in N Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say they've charged three men in the 2016 death of a teacher from China shot while leaving a concert in North Carolina's largest city with her fiance and friends.

Media outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police obtained murder, robbery and conspiracy warrants against the men. They're accused in the death of 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo, who was teaching Mandarin at a Union County school. She was shot during a robbery in the South End section of Charlotte. She had moved to the United States four years earlier.

Police wouldn't say on Friday what evidence led to the warrants.

A police news release says Cecil Lamont Marble was arrested without incident, while brother Michael Mandrell Marble was already jailed on other charges. Police say third suspect Keric Teron Watt is in federal prison.