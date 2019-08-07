2nd ex-New Orleans cop takes plea deal in Hispanic beating

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second ex-New Orleans police officer has taken a plea deal in a case where the officers allegedly beat a Hispanic man and called him a "fake American."

WDSU-TV reports that Spencer Sutton pleaded no contest Wednesday to disturbing the peace. He had originally been charged with battery. He received a suspended 10-day sentence and agreed to pay $5,000 to the victim, Jorge Gomez, who was beaten unconscious.

John Galman, the other officer in the case, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in February. Galman received a 30-day suspended sentence and a year's probation.

Gomez, who was born in the United States, raised in Honduras and served in the U.S. Army, is suing the city.

A police report says Galman claimed Gomez was "stealing valor" by wearing a military camouflage-style outfit.

___

