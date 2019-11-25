2 wounded in shooting following Oklahoma City funeral

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say two people were wounded in a shooting following a funeral service at an Oklahoma City church.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says two people were wounded in the shooting Monday outside Greater New Zion Baptist Church, northeast of downtown Oklahoma City.

Withrow said he did not know the condition of the two wounded, but the church’s pastor, Rev. Kenneth Sherrill, said both are expected to survive.

Withrow said a vehicle was stopped by officers near the church, but no arrests had been made.