2 plead guilty to manslaughter in fatal fight outside bar

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a knife fight outside a Massachusetts bar that resulted in the death of a man trying to break up the altercation.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Martin Fregoso and Oscar Rodriguez originally faced murder charges but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in the April 2017 death of Vincent Garreffi.

Prosecutors say the fight outside Scooby Doo’s Bar in Clinton was allegedly in retaliation for an earlier assault on Rodriguez at a liquor store. Garreffi was not involved in the earlier assault but saw the second fight and tried to break it up.

Fregoso was sentenced to up to seven years in prison. Rodriguez got up to 10 years behind bars.

Garreffi’s brother criticized what he considered lenient sentences.

