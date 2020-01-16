2 men sentenced for stealing U.S. Postal Service truck

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more men accused of stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver have been sent to prison.

Sidney Britt, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years. He'd pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm for a violent crime. Joshua Britt, 31, was given 11 years and three months in prison. He'd pleaded guilty to robbery.

Prosecutors said the truck driver was approached by an armed man at the post office distribution center on Dec. 14, 2018. He was forced into the truck and his head was covered and his hands were bound while the semitrailer was driven to a rest area off Interstate 80. The Britts and another man, Gary Fellows, removed bags of cash and deposits from the semitrailer, and Joshua Britt drove the three of them away in a pickup truck, prosecutors said.

The loss to the U.S. Postal Service was set at more than $68,500.

Fellows was employed at the time by the U.S. Postal Service as a truck driver in Omaha, authorities said. He was sentenced in October to 25 years in prison.