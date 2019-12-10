2 men killed in St. Louis suburb of Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police say officers responded around 7:15 p.m. Monday to Jennings after someone reported a shooting. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim or suspect information.