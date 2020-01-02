2 face murder charges in New Year's Day shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting on New Year's Day of a 54-year-old woman.

Cheryl Smith was found in a Pawtucket home at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday suffering from several gunshot wounds to her chest, city police said Thursday. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, at a nearby motel, police said. Investigators also recovered a 9 mm handgun.

Authorities did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Both suspects are scheduled to be appear in court later Thursday on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges. The case was not listed in online court records and it could not be determined if the suspects had lawyers.