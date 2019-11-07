https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/2-explosive-devices-found-at-Oshkosh-hospital-14815546.php
2 explosive devices found at Oshkosh hospital, man detained
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh police are investigating after two explosive devices were found at a hospital.
Police were informed just after 2 p.m. Wednesday that an explosive device was found with a man's belongings at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.
As police investigated, they found a second explosive device. A bomb squad safely removed the devices, and no one was hurt.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reports police have detained the 39-year-old man and say he is not a hospital employee. Police say no threats were made, and a search of the man's car and Oshkosh home turned up no other explosive devices.
