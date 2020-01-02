2 dead in separate shootings in same St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUISa (AP) — Two men are dead after being shot in separate incidents in the same south St. Louis neighborhood.

Both shootings happened Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 33-year-old Johnnie Lee Anderson was found dead about 2:15 a.m. on the block where he lived in the Dutchtown neighborhood. He had been shot several times. No arrests have been made.

The second victim died about 12:30 p.m., also in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police Maj. Mary Warnecke said the victim was involved in an argument over a stolen car. The victim's name was not released.

Two people are being questioned in that shooting.

Two days into the new year, seven people have died in shootings in St. Louis. The city had 194 homicides last year, up from 186 in 2018.