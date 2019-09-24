2 cousins accused of stealing grandmother's identity

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say two cousins in their 30s are accused of stealing their grandmother's identity, getting credit cards in her name, and using them to buy thousands of dollars worth of goods and services.

A news release sent Monday says 30-year-old Megan Hebert and 31-year-old Roger Thibodaux Jr. were arrested on charges of bank fraud, identity theft of and exploitation of the infirmed, and theft of more than $5,000.

Police say Hebert turned herself in on Sept. 6, and Houma police arrested Thibodaux Sept. 21 for unrelated drug charges, while troopers were looking for him. Both are from Thibodaux.

Online information indicates that both remained in jail Tuesday, and that Hebert's bond is set at $10,000.