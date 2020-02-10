2 charged with killing, dismembering man, dumping in river

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Two men have been charged with killing a northeastern Pennsylvania man who disappeared about 4 1/2 years ago who authorities allege was then dismembered and his remains disposed of in a river.

Luzerne County prosecutors say Jose Herran was last seen alive in the fall of 2015 but evidence collected since then prompted homicide and homicide conspiracy charges against 50-year-old David Alzugaray and 47-year-old Roberto Torner. Alzugaray is also charged with abuse of a corpse and Torner with criminal solicitation.

District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis says both defendants lived in the Hazleton area at the time. Investigators believe Herran was killed between Oct. 13, 2015 and Nov. 17, 2015. He was reported missing when he didn't call his mother on her birthday, authorities said.

“All parents dread the day when the phone stops ringing and their child’s voice is silent,” Salavantis said.

Authorities allege that his body was dismembered and tossed into the Lehigh River and other evidence was burned in a pit on Torner's property. They say forensic evidence including blood samples and bone fragments was collected at the suspected location of the slaying and dismemberment.

Court documents don't list attorneys for the defendants; a message was left at a number for Torner while a working number couldn't be found Monday for Azugaray.