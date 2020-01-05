2 charged in New Year's Day home invasion, pistol whipping

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion, robbery and pistol whipping in Raynham on New Year's Day, police said Sunday.

Officials said Derek Martin, 32, and Jessica Toomey, 31, both of Fall River, were taken into custody Friday night and are detained pending a court arraignment on Monday.

Police Chief James Donovan said officers responded to a home on Tearall Road shortly after 2 p.m. on New Year's Day. A resident told police that a man and woman entered his home, assaulted him and robbed him of cash and a cellphone at gunpoint.

The resident also said the male suspect pistol whipped him, causing injuries to his face. He declined medical treatment.

Investigators determined it was not a random attack and the suspects had previously been to the victim's home.

Martin and Toomey were arrested in Middleborough and charged with armed home invasion, witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.