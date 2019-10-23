2 being charged in death of missing girl found in trash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say they will charge two people in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, will be charged Wednesday with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney, called "Cupcake" by relatives.

Both suspects are in custody. Stallworth was previously charged with child pornography, and Brown was charged with a probation violation involving a prior kidnapping arrest.

Police say those charges didn't directly involve Kamille, and lawyers for both have said they're innocent.

Authorities haven't said when or how the girl was killed. Police searching through garbage found the remains.