2 arrested on suspicion of killing missing firefighter

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Two Southern California men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a missing firefighter and authorities say they may have found his burned body.

West Covina police are trying to confirm whether the body found last week in Upland is that of 28-year-old John Aguila.

His family tells KTLA-TV that Aguila, a part-time firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management, vanished after leaving his girlfriend's La Puente home on Aug. 22.

Aguila's Honda Civic was found a day later with gloves and bloody clothing in the trunk.

Police say video of a man walking away from the car led to the arrests Tuesday of 18-year-old Elijah Rouse of La Verne and 37-year-old Shaun Cardarelli of San Gabriel.

They're jailed on $1 million bail each. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.