2 arrested during raids into deadly Halloween party shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal agents have arrested two people during raids conducted as part of their investigation into a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party that killed five people.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said details of Thursday’s arrests will be released Friday afternoon.

Last week, five men were arrested then released from custody after Contra Costa county prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to file charges against them.

The ATF said its database has linked a gun used in the shooting to other shootings in the Bay Area. The agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in the case.

Detectives suspect an altercation led to the shooting at the unsanctioned party at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.