2 West Virginia Mountain Valley pipeline protesters arrested

LAWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people who locked themselves to equipment at a Mountain Valley Pipeline work site have been arrested.

WOAY-TV reports 22-year-old Andrew J. Saltzberg and 21-year-old Cameron B. Angeiopouus were charged with trespassing on Thursday. The station says the two were protesting the pipeline in Lawn, an unincorporated community in Greenbrier County.

Conservation groups have railed against the 303-mile natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia, and have asked a federal court to toss two key permits for the project.

Mountain Valley Pipeline in April agreed to pay West Virginia $266,000 for environmental violations dating back to April 2018.

The project was expected to be finish by this winter but it is unclear if it will be done by then.

