2 Omaha men sentenced to prison in separate child porn cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska have announced prison terms for two Omaha men convicted in separate child pornography cases.

Officials say 36-year-old Chad Pedersen was sentence Friday to more than seven years in federal prison for receiving child pornography. Officials say searches of Pedersen's online accounts and home were executed after he sought access to a dummy child pornography site set up by undercover officers. The searches turned up hundreds of videos and thousands of images of child porn — including many of infants.

In another case, 31-year-old Thomas Mawhiney was sentenced Friday to 6 ½ years in federal prison for receiving child pornography. Police say he was offering to share child porn imaged from a computer address traced to his home. A search of his computer turned up 50 videos and 4,000 images of child pornography, many depicting infants and toddlers