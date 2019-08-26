2 Las Vegas officers hurt after drunk driver hits patrol car

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas police officers are recovering after a suspected drunk driver hit their vehicle.

Authorities say the crash happened Monday around 2:30 a.m. near Balzar Avenue and James Bilbray Drive.

Lt. David Gordon says the officers were in their patrol car when the driver ran a stop sign and collided with them.

The two officers were taken to the hospital.

Gordon says they had complained of pain in their extremities. The suspect driver was also taken to the hospital with a knee injury.

He was later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police did not release the names of the driver or officers.