11 arrested in drug trafficking operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested 11 people after a year-long investigation into heroin and methamphetamine distribution in southern Arizona.

The DEA and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the investigation began in December 2018 in Tucson.

Authorities seized more than pound of heroin, some methamphetamine, $21,000 in cash, eight vehicles and seven weapons.

Charges haven't been filed against the suspects yet.