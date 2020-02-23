1 killed, 3 inured in stabbing at New Jersey nightclub

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing early Sunday at a nightclub in Plainfield, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police found four people with stab wounds around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chez Maree nightclub, NJ.com reported.

An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. The three injured victims were taken to a hospital.

Authorities are withholding the name of the man who was killed until family has been notified.

Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, NJ.com reported.