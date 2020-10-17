Superintendent: COVID exposures quarantine about 35 at Ridgefield High

RIDGEFIELD — About 35 Ridgefield High School students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to multiple sources of COVID-19, Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva said in a message to families Friday night.

In addition to the COVID-19 case that caused early dismissal Friday at the high school, Da Silva said a group students were found to have recently been exposed to a second source of the virus outside of school.

“As most of you know by now, we did have an individual in our RHS school community who tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to this case, a group of RHS students were exposed to another individual outside of our school district,” Da Silva wrote in an email to school families Friday evening.

“All those individuals that require quarantining have been notified,” Da Silva said.

Ridgefield High School Principal Jake Greenwood said since contact tracing is complete and deep cleaning has begun, the school will reopen Saturday for PSATs and athletic events.

“We have concluded our contact tracing efforts and all students and staff required to quarantine due to a direct exposure have been notified,” Greenwood said in his own email to RHS families. “If you have not been contacted directly by an RHS administrator or nurse, you may resume normal activities.

Greenwood said the custodial staff was “continuing to deep clean the building and disinfect all high-touch areas.”

Greenwood thanked students and their families “for your assistance in the process to maintain the health and safety of our entire school community.”

Da Silva commended the efforts of those who helped the district prepare for this situation.

“While our community experienced a challenging day today, it provided the opportunity to reflect on the past few months and the planning and thoughtfulness of the educators of RPS, as well as the many stakeholders that contributed to the Reopening Plan,” she said.

“As a result of these efforts, we were well prepared and equipped to navigate the events of today,” she said. “I feel a great sense of pride in being a part of this school community — as it is clear that RPS’ north star is well aligned.”