With at least 10 recent cases at Farmingville Elementary School, priority COVID-19 testing for Farmingville students and staff has been set up for Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, at the Ridgefield testing site at Yanity Gym.

Families and faculty may sign up for a time slot, using a specific link that will be sent out tomorrow (Sunday) evening.

A question and answer session on the COVID-19 cluster at Farmingville has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening. It can be accessed at https://meet.google.com/ecx-upqn-ixz.

School authorities are recommending that anyone who has been in the Farmingville building since Dec. 7 be watchful for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.

In addition to the 10 recent cases of students or staff testing positive for COVID-19, 107 Farmingville students and 32 Farmingville staff are in quarantine due to potential exposures.

Those totals are out of 170 students and 40 staff in quarantine from all 10 of the Ridgefield Public Schools, with the remainder in quarantine — 63 students and staff members — all from East Ridge Middle School.

Monday’s testing for Farmingville students and staff will be from noon to 4 p.m. and will be accompanied by “asynchronous learning” — meaning lessons are available online, and can be accessed by students according to their own schedules — that day.

All Ridgefield schools are on remote learning Monday through Wednesday next week, Dec. 21 to 23, the last three days before winter vacation, with school scheduled to resume Jan. 4.

The COVID-19 testing site at Yanity Gym is run by DOCS Urgent Care in cooperation with the town,. It is generally open Monday through Friday mornings, 8 a.m. to noon.

It will have special hours Monday afternoon, Dec, 21, for Farmingville students and staff.

The plans were outlined by the school system’s COVID-19 liaison Aaron Crook in a letter forwarded to families by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva on Saturday evening.

Superintendent DaSilva had addressed the Farmingville situation in her Friday evening email to school district families.

“There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 in the Farmingville Elementary School building in a short period of time,” Da Silva wrote. “... Several of these cases are potentially due to exposures at school.”

As a result, she said, the school system would be closing the Farmingville building even to staff until the reopening, Jan. 4, after vacation.

“Enhanced cleaning” of the building is planned.