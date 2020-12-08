Ridgefield Schools add one COVID case over weekend

Another case of COVID-19 in Ridgefield Public Schools was announced Monday, Dec. 7, pushing the number of known cases in school system this fall to 58.

The new case, affecting a member of the Scotts Ridge Middle School community, became known to the school officials Saturday.

The last prior additional case had been in the Ridgefield High School community and became known Friday, Dec. 4.

No additional Scotts Ridge or Ridgefield High School community members have been sent into quarantine, and school officials say health authorities have determined contact tracing is not necessary in either case.

According to the school system’s COVID-19 data tracker as of 10:19 Monday morning 1,039 students and staff from the Ridgefield schools had been sent into quarantine as a result of potential exposures “in school, on the bus and at athletic events” this school year.

“Five of these 1,039 have tested positive,” the school system says.

“We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases. We cannot rule it in or out.”

There were 116 students and 21 staff members listed as in “current” quarantine Monday morning.

The students included 18 from Barlow Mountain Elementary School, 21 from Branchville Elementary School, 23 from Farmingville School, six from Ridgebury School, 39 from East Ridge Middle, three from Scotts Ridge Middle School, and six from Ridgefield High School students.

The 21 staff members in quarantine included seven from Barlow Mountain Elementary School, four from Farmingville Elementary School and 10 from East Ridge Middle School.

Connecticut’s statewide update Monday announced that 8,129 new cases had tested positive and there had been 78 deaths from COVID-19 in Connecticut over the weekend.