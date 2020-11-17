Ridgefield High reports sixth COVID case in two weeks

Ridgefield High School, home of the Tigers, has had six potential COVID-19 exposures announced in the last two weeks. Two of them involve sports teams.

Another COVID-19 at Ridgefield High School — the sixth in the last two weeks — was announced by school officials Tuesday.

Town and school health authorities determined the contact tracing is not necessary as a result of the new case as there was no “significant exposure,” according to the Ridgefield schools COVID tracking website.

The latest case comes with 170 RHS students in quarantine on Nov. 17, when the new case was announced.

“This individual was not infectious while they were in the RHS building,” wrote Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison.

Of 14 incidents listed in the “recent cases and active quarantines” section of the Ridgefield Public Schools’ COVID-19 data tracker website, six cases now involve Ridgefield High School students or staff, Among those cases, two involve sports teams.

The RHS incidents that remain a concern are:

Potential exposure in the RHS building on Nov. 9 and 10, leading to the quarantining of 72 students and eight staff members;

Potential exposure of RHS team members on Nov. 13 to an opposing player who tested positive, resulting in 27 RHS athletes going into quarantine;

Potential exposure to one case on Nov. 5 and 6, sending 52 students and 6 staff members into quarantine;

An RHS varsity team exposed on Nov. 10 to an opposing player who tested positive, causing 19 RHS students to be told to quarantine;

A case dating to Nov. 11 with “no significant exposure” in the Ridgefield Public Schools” and no contact tracing deemed necessary in the schools.