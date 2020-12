RIDGEFIELD — A comprehensive update on COVID-19 in Ridgefield is planned Thursday night, and drive-thru testing remains available weekday mornings outside Yanity gym.

There will be a Zoom COVID-19 Task Force webinar on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. All residents are invited to hear the update, which will reflect the latest available information on the status of the disease in Ridgefield, First Selectman Rudy Marconi announced.

As of about 1:40 Monday afternoon, the latest posting on the town’s website had information through Friday, Dec. 11. There had been 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, following five new cases on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The town’s new case rate was 39.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, “computed using a 7-day moving average,” according to the town.

The “per 100,000 residents” is the metric the state prefers for records. In a town with about 25,000 people, the 39.4 new cases per day per 100,000 translates into a 7-day average of about 10 new cases per day.

The town’s new case rate of 39.4 per day per 100,000 residents is well above the state’s “red alert” level of 15 new cases per day per 100,000, but substantially below the new case rates for both Fairfield County and the state, which on Friday had converged at 76.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

The Ridgefield Public Schools COVID-19 Data Tracker said Monday morning that 64 members of the school community — students or staff — had known cases of COVID-19, and 1,126 people had been placed in quarantine as a result of potential exposures in school, both figures cumulative since the start of the pandemic. Of the 1,126 who’d been quarantined by the school system, five had later tested positive, the school website says.

Monday morning there were 74 students and 13 staff members in active quarantine due to potential school exposures, the school website said.

In Thursday’s Zoom presentation, information will be offered by members of the town’s COVID-19 Task Force, which include scientists, doctors, communications specialists as well as Town Health Director Ed Briggs, School Superintendent Susie Da Silva and First Selectman Marconi.

Dr. Maher Madhoun, infectious disease doctor for Stamford Health who lives in Ridgefield, will give an update on vaccines.

Questions may be emailed in advance or during the presentation to: pio@ridgefieldct.org.

Advance registration for the webinar may be completed at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JJeVg0VHRaKrWXPxWeVqMw

People who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Zoom webinar will also be on the Town website being streamed on the video page. It will not be shown on Comcast Channel 24, the cable TV public access channel.

The presentation is expected to be made available for later viewing on the town website on Friday, Dec. 18 at: www.ridgefieldct.org.

Daily COVID updates are available Monday through Saturday on the town web site, www.ridgefieldct.org by clicking on the red COVID banner. There will also be a link to sign up for testing at the town testing site near Yanity Gym. Testing of people who pre-register is done at Yanity Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. If no available testing times show up through the link, it means the times are all booked for that day.

Testing times are now released up to three days in advance.