New Ridgefield High COVID case among 371 quarantined

Ridgefield High Schooll announed another COVID-19 case Friday, Nov. 20. The person was among 232 students and 24 staff at RHS who were already in quarantine.

RIDGEFIELD — A new COVID-19 case was reported among the Ridgefield High School community on Friday.

The person had already been among the 371 students and staff who have been quarantined districtwide.

Ridgefield High School students were last in the building on Wednesday since staring remote learning that will extend through the Thanksgiving break due to what Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva described as “staffing challenges.”

The RHS student body began full remote learning after four additional COVID-19 cases at the high school were reported Wednesday.

Those quarantined districtwide include 322 students and 49 staff members, according to the COVID-19 data tracker on the school system’s website.

The totals in quarantine include 232 students and 24 staff from Ridgefield High School.

Of 14 incidents that have resulted in the quarantines, eight are associated with Ridgefield High School — including two incidents where RHS teams had “probable” exposures to athletes from opposing teams believed to be infectious when they played each other.

Of the other six potential exposures in Ridgefield schools that have put people in quarantine, two are cases from East Ridge Middle School, two are from Scotts Ridge Middle School, one was from Scotland Elementary School and one was from Barlow Mountain Elementary School.

Nineteen students and 12 staff members from Farmingville Elementary School who had been in quarantine as the result of a “probable” COVID-19 case there returned to school Wednesday after the individual thought to have the disease tested negative for COVID-19 and positive for influenza, officials said.

In announcing the new case at RHS on Friday morning, Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison, explained that no contact tracing would be necessary.

“This individual had a known exposure to the virus and has been in quarantine since they were exposed,” Crook said.