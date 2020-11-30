Holiday weekend yields 7 new Ridgefield schools COVID cases

Ridgefield High School had two COVID-19 cases come to light after Thanksgiving break and five other Ridgefield schools each had one.

Ridgefield High School, both of the town’s middle schools, and three of the six elementary schools are on a list of Ridgefield school buildings that have had students or staff test positive for COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday, the school system announced late Monday afternoon.

The school system now counts 44 known cases of COVID-19 among its community so far this school year, and more than 900 Ridgefield students and staff have been told to quarantine this fall.

The announcement sent out about 4:20 Monday afternoon listed seven new COVID-19 cases — two from Ridgefield High School, one from Branchville Elementary School, one from Scotland Elementary School, one from Ridgebury Elementary School, one from Scotts Ridge Middle School and one from East Ridge Middle School.

School officials and town health authorities do not believe contact tracing is called for in any of the instances announced Monday afternoon.

“Due to the timing of these cases over the Thanksgiving holiday and other fortunate circumstances, these individuals were not in school buildings during a period of time when they were infectious to others,” said Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison.

“In several of these cases proactive faculty and family members have put themselves into isolation as soon as a family member tested positive or they developed symptoms themselves. This has prevented exposing others at RPS to the virus.

“We are grateful for these efforts that have aided our community in mitigating the spread.”

All the cases are listed as having come to light Monday, Nov. 30, except for the Branchville School case, which was discovered Sunday, Nov. 29.

Crook’s message was relayed in an email forwarded to the community from School Superintendent Susie Da Silva about 4:20 Monday afternoon.

An update on the school system’s COVD-19 Tracker Monday afternoon said:

“RPS has had 44 known cases of COVID-19. Over time we have placed 907 students and staff in quarantine after potential exposures in school, on the bus, and at athletic events. Four of these 907 have tested positive.

“We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases. We cannot rule it in or out.”