Family: ‘Perfectly healthy’ Norwalk trainer, 30, dies after contracting coronavirus

Dan Spano. On Saturday, the 30-year-old personal trainer passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. "He was just wonderful," his older sister Melissa Castiglia said Sunday. "Nobody can really say anything bad about him."

NORWALK — A 30-year-old personal trainer whose sister says he was “perfectly healthy” has become one of the state’s youngest to die after contracting the coronavirus.

Dan Spano, whose family said he had no underlying conditions, died Saturday at Norwalk Hospital.

Spano, a Norwalk resident who graduated Ridgefield High School in 2008, is among the youngest Connecticut residents to die from the virus. According to state public health information, a person in their 20s died after contracting COVID-19 and an autopsy revealed earlier this month that a 6-week-old Hartford newborn tested positive for the coronavirus. The exact cause of the baby’s death is still being investigated.

Spano began feeling sick on March 24, according to his older sister, Melissa Castiglia. Spano first had a fever and then developed a cough, his sister said.

Spano found a test site in Norwalk that confirmed he had COVID-19, Castiglia said. Spano quarantined himself in his apartment, but his fever began to spike within days, his sister said.

“At that point, we wanted him to go to the hospital,” Castiglia said Sunday in an interview with Hearst Connecticut Media.

