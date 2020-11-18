https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/coronavirus/article/East-Ridge-COVID-case-is-day-s-second-in-15734903.php
East Ridge COVID case is day’s second in Ridgefield schools
Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media
A “probable positive” COVID-19 case at East Ridge Middle School was made public about 4:30 in the afternoon Tuesday, Nov. 17. Thirty-nine students and 11 staff members from the middle school in Ridgefield have been told to quarantine.
The individual who is considered a possible source of exposure was in the East Ridge building and “potentially infectious” on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13.
The East Ridge case was the second COVID-19 announcement of the day by the Ridgefield school system on Tuesday, Nov. 17. It followed a case concerning Ridgefield High School, in which school officials and town health authorities determiend there was “no significant exposure” at RHS and no contact tracing required.
