East Ridge COVID case is day’s second in Ridgefield schools

East Ridge Middle School was the second Ridgefield school to announce a COVID-19 case on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The potential exposures were Nov. 12 and 13.

A “probable positive” COVID-19 case at East Ridge Middle School was made public about 4:30 in the afternoon Tuesday, Nov. 17. Thirty-nine students and 11 staff members from the middle school in Ridgefield have been told to quarantine.

The individual who is considered a possible source of exposure was in the East Ridge building and “potentially infectious” on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13.

The East Ridge case was the second COVID-19 announcement of the day by the Ridgefield school system on Tuesday, Nov. 17. It followed a case concerning Ridgefield High School, in which school officials and town health authorities determiend there was “no significant exposure” at RHS and no contact tracing required.