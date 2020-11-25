Drive-through COVID-19 testing site is planned in Ridgefield

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site should be available in Ridgefield by the end of the week after Thanksgiving, according to First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

As the town works through the logistics, Marconi says that information on the site location, how to sign up for tests, and the process will be available in early December.

During the Nov. 18 Board of Selectmen meeting, Marconi discussed space being vacated in Yanity gym as a potential location for a testing site, but a decision on the location has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, Marconi reminded Ridgefielders that statistics show that states with mask-wearing mandates have a lower average positivity rate than those without.

“Wear your mask,” Marconi said.

The “new case rate” for COVID-19 in Ridgefield decreased slightly in the last week, from 35.4 positive tests to 34.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 25,000 residents in town, that works out to 8.75 new cases per day.

Unlike the State of Connecticut, which averages data on a two-week basis, the Ridgefield analysis reflects a one-week average, said Gerri Lewis, public information officer for the town Department of Emergency Management. Ridgefield also includes congregate settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which the state does not.

“Ridgefield does a deeper dive so the Town can anticipate where we are headed and respond accordingly,” she said.