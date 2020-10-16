COVID case prompts early dismissal at Ridgefield High

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield High School is being dismissed early Friday after someone there has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

School and medical officials plan to conduct contact tracing and launch a “deep cleaning” of the building.

The person who tested positive was in the school on Tuesday and some people who were in the school then will be asked to quarantine, officials said.

“According to CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health contact tracing guidelines the individual is considered to have been infectious when they were in the building on Tuesday, October 13th,” a statement from the school district said on Friday.

“Staff and students who have been exposed to the individual will be contacted by our administrative team later today and asked to quarantine for 14 days,” Friday’s statement said. “RHS students dismissed today should avoid gatherings until tomorrow.”

Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva told The Press that the quarantine request would not apply to all students. “Quarantining only kids necessary to do so,” she said.

The statement released Friday by Da Silva and Aaron Cook, the school system’s COVID-19 health and safety compliance officer, said school administrators had been working with health authorities on their response to the situation.

“We have consulted with our Medical Director, Dr. James Ahern, and Ridgefield Health Department Director, Ed Briggs, to determine the next series of actions,” the statement said.

Da Silva told The Press that the high school was expected to reopen next week.

“We should be back Monday,” she said.

Earlier case

This is the second case of COVID-19 discovered in the Ridgefield Public Schools community.

The first case was announced on Monday Oct. 5, but did not result in any building closures. In that instance school officials did not initially announce what school was involved, but said the next day it was East Ridge Middle School.

“After reviewing the exposure, symptom and testing history in consultation with Mr. Ed Briggs, Town of Ridgefield Health Department Director, and Dr. James Ahern RPS medical advisor, it has been determined that the individual was not infectious during the time they were in the school building,” Aaron Crook, the COVID-19 compliance officer, said when the first case was announced. “No contact tracing or building closures are necessary at this time.”

Almost 300 cases

According to the state’s COVID-19 data tracker, Ridgefield has experienced 294 “confirmed/probable” COVID-19 cases, and a total of 45 deaths, thus far in the pandemic.

The number of Ridgefielders who have been tested is 7,259, according to the state data tracker, which was last updated Wednesday, Oct. 14. That’s close to a third of the town’s roughly 25,000 residents.

The school’s system’s statement on the closing of RIdgefield High School offered the following list of CODIV-19 symptoms for parents to check for: “Fever (100.4° Fahrenheit or higher); Chills or shaking chills; Uncontrolled new cough (not due to other known cause, such as chronic cough); Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; New loss of taste or smell.

“For additional information on COVID-19 symptoms,” it said, “please see: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.”