COVID-19 test positive in Ridgefield High community Monday

RIdgefield High School has students on remote leanring through Thanksgiving break. Seven RHS students or staff have tested positive for CVOID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 18. RIdgefield High School has students on remote leanring through Thanksgiving break. Seven RHS students or staff have tested positive for CVOID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close COVID-19 test positive in Ridgefield High community Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Another person in the Ridgefield High School community tested positive for COVID-19, the school system announced Monday, Nov. 23.

“This individual was quarantined due to an exposure at RHS on 11/12/20. There is no other known source, thus, we can not rule out in-school transmission,” Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison, said.

Ridgefield High School students were put on remote learning through the Thanksgiving break in a decision last Wednesday, Nov. 18, after school authorities learned that four RHS community members had tested positive. Since then two additional positive tests came to light — one Friday and another Saturday — before Monday’s announcement of another case.

Crook, the school’s COVID-19 liaison, said town Director of Health Ed Briggs and Dr. James Ahern, the Ridgefield schools’ medical advisor, had determined “no contact tracing is needed” as a result of Monday’s positive test in the RHS community.

Crook’s message was forwarded to school families by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva.

The Ridgefield Public Schools have had 36 known cases of COVID-19, the school system’s COVID-19 tracker said Monday morning.

The school system said 855 students and staff had been put in quarantine after potential school-related exposures, so far this year.

“Four of these 855 have tested positive,” the school system said. “We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases. We cannot rule it in or out.”