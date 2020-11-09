COVID-19 symptoms? Don’t go to school!

Scotland Elementary School had a COVID-19 case dating to Nov 4 and 5 that was announced Sunday and may have been a result of in-school transmission, school officials said.

The continuing accumulation of COVID-19 cases — most recently at Scotts Ridge Middle School and Scotland Elementary School — has prompted Ridgefield Public Schools to remind people that no one should to come to school if they have symptoms of the disease.

“In addition to practicing mitigation efforts of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, please do not enter a school building if you have any symptom of COVID-19,” Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 liaison said Monday, Nov. 9. “Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.”

By Monday afternoon, 366 students and 103 staff members had been told to quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19 as a result of 18 incidents, dating back to August, in Ridgefield Public Schools. Some had completed their 14-day quarantines.

The 18 announced incidents of potential exposure involve seven of the school system’s nine buildings. Of the 18 incidents, 17 were announced roughly in the last month — between Nov. 9 and Oct. 5. One was in August before students were in school.

Crook’s reminder that people with symptoms shouldn’t come to school came in an email forwarded to school families and staff by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva on Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, concerning the most recent COVID-19 case at Scotts Ridge Middle School School.

The day before, Sunday, Nov. 8, Da Silva had passed along an email from Crook concerning a new case at Scotland School.

Scotland case

“There is reason to believe that this case is connected to the previous SES case, which raises the possibility of an in-school transmission,” Crook wrote.

The individual was infectious and in the building on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5, according to Crook.

There were 14 students and one staff member told to quarantine as a result of the potential exposures Nov 4 and 5 at Scotland School, the school system’s COVID-19 data tracker said Monday afternoon.

“We will be closely monitoring this situation to see if additional action is required in the coming days,” Crook wrote in Sunday’s email. “It is vitally important that you continue mitigation efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Scotts Ridge

On Monday, Nov. 9, Da Silva passed along the communication from Crook that asked people not to enter school buildings if they any COVID-19 symptoms.

The most recent previous announcement concerning COVID-19 at Scotts Ridge had been an incident that required nine staff members — but no students — to quarantine as a result of potential exposures Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.