COVID-19 hits sixth Ridgefield school

A COVID-19 case at Farmingville Elementary School announced Monday morning means six of Ridgefield’s nine schools have now had situations that sent school authorities into contact tracing and asking classmates and teachers to quarantine.

A member of the Farmingville School community has tested positive for COVID-19, and was in the building and potentially infectious last Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 28 and 29, according to school officials.

Officials are doing contact tracing, according to a letter from Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison. The letter was passed along by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva in an email to student families and school staff Monday morning, Nov. 2.

Later in the morning, a posting on the school system’s COVID data tracker said four Farmingville staff members and no students had been asked to quarantine.

COVID-19 cases have now been investigated at Rigefield High School, East Ridge and Scotts Ridge middle schools, and three elementary schools — Branchville, Barlow Mountain and, now, Farmingville.

“The FES community will receive further communications from interim Principal Traci Mayette. We thank you in advance for continuing the mitigation efforts of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.”

Today — Monday, Nov. 2 — is the first day of the school system’s return to a “low risk model” for COVID-19 after a week of operating under a “moderate risk” model following a flurry of cases that came to light two weekends ago, Oct. 24 and 25.

The “low risk model” means “full in-person learning” five days a week for the town’s six elementary schools. The high school is back this week to a “hybrid” learning model — with two cohorts alternating time in the school building — after a week of all RHS students being on remote learning Oct. 26 to 30.

Middle schools are remaining on all remote learning for another week, but are scheduled to return to the hybrid model on Nov. 10.

With Monday’s addition of four Farmingville staff members, plus 23 students and 13 faculty as a result of two probable cases at Barlow Mountain announced late last week, the Ridgefield school system counts 187 students and 52 staff out in different stages of 14-day quarantines due to potential exposures in the schools. School authorities said Friday none of the people in quarantine at the schools’ request was known to have tested positive for the disease.