COVID-19 cases at Farmingville School worry Ridgefield officials

RIDGEFIELD — Two new COVID-19 cases, both in the Farmingville Elementary School community, have Ridgefield school officials concerned about possible in-school transmission.
“At this time, due to a number of new cases at FES, potential in school transmission, and several symptomatic staff members awaiting test results we would be closing the FES building for a period of 14 days to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 within the building,” Aaron Crook, the schools’ COVID-19 liaison, wrote in an email late Wednesday afternoon.