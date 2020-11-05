COVID-19 at Ridgefield’s Scotland Elementary School

RIDGEFIELD — Scotland Elementary School joined the ranks of Ridgefield Public Schools with COVID-19 cases Thursday, sending some students home early and putting administrators into contact tracing mode.

A positive test at Scotland was announced in an email to student families and school staff from Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva, forwarding a communication from the school system’s COVID-19 liaison, head of nursing services Aaron Crook.

The person was in the building and considered to have been infectious on Monday, Nov. 2, and Wednesday, Nov. 4, Crook said.

Ridgefield Health Department Director Ed Briggs and RPS Medical Advisor Dr. James Ahern have been notified and contact tracing has begun, Crook wrote.

Some fifth graders were sent home early, and parents were told to expect a call from school nurses and administrators.

Since Crook’s letter was forwarded by Da Silva late Thursday morning, the school system’s COVID-19 data tracker has shown that 28 students and 16 staff were being asked to quarantine as a result of potential exposure in Scotland School on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

The positive test in the Scotland Community pushes the number of Ridgefield schools with COVID-19 incidents to seven of the nine schools.

There have been announcements of COVID-19 incidents now in four of the town’s six elementary schools — Scotland, Farmingville, Barlow Mountain and Branchville — as well as both middle Schools, Scotts Ridge and East Ridge, and Ridgefield High School. Most of the cases have been at the high school and middle schools.