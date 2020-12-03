5 more COVID cases in Ridgefield schools; Zoom tonight

East Ridge Middle School had 28 students and 10 staff out on quarantine Thursday, Dec. 3.

Five additional COVID-19 cases are being listed on the Ridgefield Public Schools’ COVID-19 data tracker as of Thursday morning, and the number of people sent into quarantine by the Ridgefield Schools since the pandemic’s start is nearing 1,000.

A town-wide zoom presentation on the town’s COVID-19 situation is planned for tonight at 7, available on the town’s website (www.ridgefieldct.org) and other platforms (See below).

The five new positives bring the number of known COVID-19 cases in the Ridgefield schools’ community to 51. The number of students and staff sent into quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 994.

Of the people sent into quarantine, five have tested positive, according to the school system.

“We do not know if in-school transmission occurred in these cases,” according to the schools’ website. “We cannot rule it in or out.”

Currently Ridgefield High School and the town’s two middle schools, East Ridge and Scotts Ridge, are on “hybrid” learning, where cohorts of students alternate between in-school and remote learning from home, to reduce the number of students in the buildings at one time.

The town’s six elementary schools are having in-building classes five days a week.

The new cases listed as of Dec. 3 include four at East Ridge Middle School and one from Barlow Mountain Elementary School.

A total of 46 students and 14 staff members went into quarantine as a result. That includes 28 students and 10 staff from East Ridge, and 18 students and four staff from Barlow Mountain.

Thursday morning there were 121 students in quarantine, including 82 from East Ridge Middle School, 18 from Barlow Mountain Elementary School, and 21 from Branchville Elementary School.

School staff members currently in quarantine total 24, with 20 from East Ridge and four from Barlow Mountain.

Zoom presentation

The Zoom webinar put together by First Selectman Rudy Marconi will feature experts from the town’s COVID-19 Task Force discussing the town’s situation tonight, Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. It will reflect the COVID-19 status in town as of 4 p.m.

“Presentations will be made by Task Force members which include scientists, doctors, communications specialists as well as Town Health Director, Ed Briggs, School Superintendent Susie Da Silva and First Selectman Rudy Marconi,” a release from town hall said.

People may send in questions before — and during — the presentation by emailing them to pio@ridgefieldct.org. Gerri Lewis, the public information officer for the town’s COVID-19 Task Force, will forward them to the panelists.

People may register in advance for the webinar at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rdmx8KktRf6sT7phQv8MBA

After registering, people will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Zoom meeting will also be on the Town website, being streamed on the video page. It will also be made available on the town web site on Friday: www.ridgefieldct.org.

The meeting will not be available on Comcast Channel 24.