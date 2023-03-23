Un muerto en rescate de rehenes en Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Una persona murió en un rescate de rehenes el jueves en Houston, informó el FBI. Agentes del FBI llevaban varios días en un operativo de rescate de rehenes, indicó la oficina en Houston de esa agencia en un comunicado.
