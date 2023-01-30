UN chief backs democracy for Myanmar 2 years after coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s military seized power, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced support Monday for the democratic aspirations of Myanmar’s people and warned that the military’s planned elections amid a crackdown on civilians and political leaders “risk exacerbating instability.”
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general strongly condemns all forms of violence in Myanmar as the crisis in the country deteriorates “and fuel serious regional implications."