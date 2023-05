This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — As Eversource Energy began cutting trees along the Ridgefield Rail Trail in an effort to prevent potential power outages, one nearby resident referred to the work as a "slash and cut."

"It's like a slash and burn, but it's not burning. It's a slash and cut," said Michael Autuori, a 50-year town resident who lives near the rail trail. "We're trying to get them to just be sane about it."

Eversource is removing all trees 15 feet tall or more that are in the right of away of the transmission lines along the rail trail, which is owned by the utility company. Mitch Gross, an Eversource spokesman, said he could not give an estimate of the number of trees that will be cut down.

The work began last week and is expected to be completed by the end of May along the 10-foot-wide, 2.3-mile Ridgefield Rail Trail, which opened in 2000.

Susan Baker, chairman of Ridgefield's Inland Wetlands Board, said she's upset about the tree-cutting and is worried about its effect on the environment. But she said there's nothing the board can do to stop Eversource.

"In the end, the local inland wetland boards do not have jurisdiction over utility companies," Baker said.

The tree work is essential to preventing power interruptions, Gross said. If a tree were to come into contact with the transmission lines along the trail, it "could affect tens of thousands of customers at a single time," he said.

There have been meetings between Eversource officials and town officials and with residents about the project, Autuori said. "There were walks recently conducted," he said.

"We all want (Eversource) to protect the high-tension wires, obviously, but we also don't want them to destroy the environment," Autuori said.

Removing trees

Originally, Eversource planted trees in the area in response to customers' concerns about privacy when it built the trail along the transmission lines, Gross said.

"However, following the 2003 Northeast blackout, new federal requirements came out regarding clearances near all transmission lines, which meant the removal of some of what was planted just a few years prior," he said.

The current tree work, which also involves trimming trees, is similar to the tree work taking place along rights of way around the state to protect power lines, he said.

"Trees are the primary cause of power outages, especially during a storm," he said.

Aside from removing trees in the right of way, Eversource is deciding on a case-by-case basis about cutting trees with the potential to grow to 15 feet, he said.

The utility is working with each resident who has trees 15 feet tall or higher on property that is located on the edge of the transmission lines' right of way.

Eversource has spoken with about 60 customers regarding the work, Gross said.

It is also working with property owners regarding possible new plantings to provide shade, he said.

Protecting animals, habitats

Baker said she's particularly concerned about the tree-cutting near a swamp west of Cooper Hill Road.

She said she asked Eversource to leave the trees on the ground once they're cut down, instead of removing them.

"That's part of a swamp habitat so woodpeckers or other creatures that make use of dead standing trees could still do that. ... The trees obviously are not going to impact the lines at any time. They're dead," she said.

Most of the trees in the swamp area are dead ash trees, Gross said, and most of them will remain there, at the request of the Inland Wetlands Board.

Baker said she's also concerned about the effects of added sunlight on the ecosystem with the removal of trees.

"You could have invasive species suddenly find this a much more fun place to populate. And also the water can be warmed up because it's more directly affected by the sun," she said.

Additionally, Baker said there are two species of turtles along the rail trail — the wood turtle and the Eastern box turtle — that are on Connecticut's list of special concern species.

"You do want to try to protect their habitat," she said.

Eversource is protecting the turtles, Gross said. Before starting tree work, each area is inspected for the turtles, he said.

"If any are found, they are picked up and moved farther away on the path they were headed," he said.

Baker said it's hard to predict the long-term environmental impact of the tree removal.

"We just have to hope that what they're doing is not too long-lasting in terms of impact," she said.