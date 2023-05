This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — Dogs who feel like dining out in town soon have a place to call their own.

Treats Pupperia, which just opened at 16 Catoonah Street, sells high-end healthy treats and meals, and toys and accessories, and by the end of the month, will also have a café for dogs to dine out.

On the menu will be chicken, salmon, and beef items and snacks. The menu, however, will only offer dog food, so hungry dog owners will have to bring their own food.

The 400-square-foot shop, which is owned by Ridgefield couple Kyle Neumann and Kelly Ramos, has a handful of tables inside the store where dogs can eat with their their owners.

The shop carries clothing such as wind breakers and pajamas. There are also pet beds, dog carriers, licking mats, chew toys, food bowls, teething rings and a custom built biscuit bar.

All items are available for purchase at treatsdogcompany.com.

The business was previously Fairway Independent Mortgage, which relocated to Federal Road in Brookfield.

“We want to be the source where we can create this new experience for dogs and their owners,” said Neumann, a 34-year-old Ridgefield resident.

“Any dog owner will tell you how important their dogs are in their household. Then you look at what there is for them. There’s clearly a void in the world,” he said.

The inspiration

The inspiration for Treats Pupperia came from Neumann’s second job as a realtor at Neumann Real Estate on Main Street in Ridgefield, which has been in his family for 60 years. The business was purchased last year by Houlihan Lawrence — for whom the Neumanns now work.

“We have biscuits out in front of our office and over the years, I sit there and watch how many dogs walk by who are pulling their owners to the biscuits,” said Neumann, who graduated from the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University in N.Y.

He realized a boutique dog business in town would do well.

Before opening Treats Pupperia, Kelly Ramos, 33, who has two daughters — Stella Mack, 6 and Madison Strid, 12, managed a BMW dealership.

'Experiences' for dogs

With the store, Neumann said he wanted to create an atmosphere that was more than a place to shop but a space for the dogs to hang out.

There’s a gated area in the front of the store for dogs to have play dates while their owners shop.

Treats Pupperia will hold dog adoption events and plans to work with ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue). They will also have an adoption wall, featuring dogs who need a home.

He envisions hosting catered birthday parties, both inside the shop and at owners' homes.

“We’ll have a big blow-up pool with a bunch of tennis balls inside of it and all the dog friends are going to come,” he said.

He plans to offer a social club for dogs and their parents, with events hosted in the community.

He said at the end of the day, aside from taking a walk or going to a dog park, dog owners are “pretty restricted to what they can go out and do. So we really want to create experiences for dogs and for the dog moms and the dog dads.”

Neumann said the shop’s healthy treats and products are meant to prolong a pet’s life — “making your family member, your dog, live a healthier and happier life.”

He said the shop will provide an atmosphere “where the dog brings the human. I had a few people ask me, 'Can I bring my dog in? ' and I’m laughing at them. I’m like, 'Can the dog bring you in? '”