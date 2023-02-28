Teachers could restrain unruly students under Nebraska bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow teachers and school staff to physically restrain disruptive students and remove them from classrooms without fear of being disciplined, even as critics say physical restraint has been used disproportionately against minority and disabled students.
State Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced the bill, told the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday that the bill is needed to protect teachers and students, recounting news reports of violent behavior by elementary aged students in several instances across the state.